Traffic stop on cattle trailer leads to meth arrest in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop on a cattle trailer in Perry County led to the arrest of a 41-year-old woman on felony drug charges.
Perry County deputies, along with Mississippi Highway Patrol made the traffic stop on an 18-wheeler hauling cattle at Tater’s in New Augusta on Friday night.
Arrested was Casey LeNell Ashley. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies seized about four grams of crystal meth from Ashley.
Ashley was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
