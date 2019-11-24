Sunrise volunteers use donated property for fire training

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of a Forrest County volunteer fire department have gotten some valuable training.
Sunrise volunteer firefighters used this abandoned home on Sunrise Road for training Saturday morning.
The property owner donated it to the fire department so it could be used for training, before they were allowed to burn it down.
Fire department training officer Mandy Mozingo says her department only gets to do this type of training once or twice a year.
“We did a lot of outside training,” said Mozingo. “We were able to give everyone an opportunity to man the hose, be on the nozzle, notice when it’s time to change your strategy, because the fire isn’t over when the fire’s out, so there’s plenty of things to do all during the fire and afterwards.”
The Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department also assisted in the training.
