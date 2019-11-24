Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in church burglary

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a church burglary.
According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the burglary happened on Monday, Nov. 18 at Janice First Baptist Church.
The sheriff’s office said the suspects stole an unknown amount of money and damaged a window.
Pictures from surveillance video shows two people outside of the church, and a vehicle that authorities believe the suspects were driving.
If you have any information, contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-964-8461. If you’d like to remain anonymous, contact the Perry County Crimestoppers at (601)-964-7867.
You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.