Organizers hand out Thanksgiving dinner at Hattiesburg Clinic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Turkey, gravy, and mac & cheese were all handed out Saturday at the Hattiesburg Clinic.
The goal was to give holiday food to those who can’t afford to have a full feast on Thanksgiving.
Several organizations and young cadets came together to serve tons of people in the community.
One mother is appreciative of the act of kindness.
"This is nice and very generous, and its very thankful. And people do come around and come together to help people that don’t have the resource to have a nice Thanksgiving dinner,” said Leironica Williams, a Hattiesburg Resident.
