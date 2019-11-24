MDOT receives $5.7 million public transit grant

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation received a $5.7 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Buses and Bus Facilities Program for a statewide bus purchase program.
The funds awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) will help meet the growing needs for replacement and service expansion vehicles, especially in areas that are experiencing significant job growth and increasing demand for access to health care.
“MDOT funds 21 rural transportation organizations which provide public transportation across 76 counties,” said MDOT Director of Intermodal Planning Charles Carr. “Every year there are more than 3 million passenger trips for education and training, medical, social services and shopping.”
The grant allows MDOT to better respond to organizations’ vehicle needs which will improve the operating cost of the local transit systems, along with allowing for the purchase of heavy-duty vehicles with higher seating capacity and longer service lives.
“The need for this grant comes from growing shift of employment opportunities that can require long commutes, especially in the Mississippi Delta,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “MDOT will put these federal dollars to good use and make public transit safer, more efficient and comfortable.”
MDOT’s public transit division is responsible for the development and administration of general public and specialized transportation program grants and contracts.
