Jefferson Davis murder suspect found in Lamar Co.

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jefferson Davis County murder suspect was captured in Lamar County Saturday.
According to Detective Richard Browning, suspect Desmond Fortenberry was captured on the 100 block of West Hills Road in Hattiesburg.
Fortenberry is wanted in the city of Prentiss in the murder of Carlos Taylor. Prentiss Police Department said Taylor was shot numerous times in a care on Tyrone Drive Wednesday afternoon.
PPD contacted the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Friday night and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Saturday. Both sheriff’s offices arrived with their special reaction teams.
Detective Browning was on the scene in both operations and stated that both sheriff’s offices were highly organized and were outstanding.
PPD would like to thank Lamar and Forrest counties for their help in the capture of Fortenberry.
