Hattiesburg Habitat dedicates 70th home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 70th home in the Pine Belt Saturday.
It’s the Park Avenue home of Hattiesburg resident Bridgette Lang.
Lang has three children and has worked with Habitat for Humanity for two years to become a homeowner.
Habitat for Humanity brings together resources and volunteers to build affordable housing in low income areas.
“(Lang has) done her $1,000 of closing costs, she done her sweat equity hours, she’s done her rigorous financial literacy courses, she’s done everything she’s supposed to do give herself the best chance to be called a Habitat homeowner,” said Akwete Muhammad, outreach and marketing manager, volunteer coordinator, resource development manager and communications director for the Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity.
During a ceremony Saturday, Lang was presented with a Bible, an American flag and the key to her new home.
“(I’m) very excited to see all the people here to support, overjoyed as always getting to meet all the volunteers and then, people coming back to celebrate this time with me,” Lang said.
The Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity was incorporated in 1990.
