First Alert: Sunday night forecast

Look for the patchy fog to develop after midnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Mostly sunny on Monday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s.
Increasing clouds on Tuesday with a 40% chance for showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s and lows in the lower 60s.
Tuesday night into early Wednesday look for a good chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The chance for rain is 70%.
By Wednesday morning the rain moves out and skies become partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s by Thanksgiving morning.
Thanksgiving Day looks great with partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s.
Black Friday looks mild and dry with highs in the mid-70s.
Saturday is beginning to look wet as another weather system heads our way. Highs will be in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-50s. This system will have to be monitored for possible severe weather. The chance for showers and thunderstorms is 50%.
By Saturday there is a 30% chance for morning rain followed by clearing skies with highs in the mid-60s.
