FIRST ALERT: Showers to come next week

Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 30’s. For Sunday, expect sunny and cool conditions with highs in the lower 60’s and lows in the upper 30’s. Mostly sunny weather is expected on Monday with highs in the mid-60’s and lows in the upper 40s. By Tuesday, skies are expected to be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance for showers. Highs will be in the lower 70’s. Tuesday night expect a 60 percent chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm with lows in the upper 50’s. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Wednesday with highs around 70 and lows in the upper 40’s. Partly cloudy on Thanksgiving Day with only a 10 percent chance for a sprinkle or two. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lows in the upper 40’s. Look for a mild Black Friday with highs in the lower 70’s and lows in the lower 50’s. On Saturday expect a 20 percent chance for a stray shower with highs in the lower to mid-70’s and lows in the 50’s.