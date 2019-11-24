Anticipation growing as ticket sales are set to begin for Mississippi Lottery

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - In less than 24 hours, Mississippi residents will finally be able to purchase tickets from the state lottery. The Mississippi Lottery officially begins on Monday, November 25.
Scratch-off tickets will become available for purchase beginning at 5 a.m. There will be four types of tickets available.
- There’s the “3 times lucky” scratch-off for $1.
- There’s the “Happy Holidays Y’all" game. Tickets cost $2.
- There’s the “Triple 7” ticket, which is also $2.
- There’s the “$100,000 jackpot”, which cost $5
You must be 21 to play the lottery. For more information, visit here.
