Salvation Army Hattiesburg kicks off kettle, Angel Tree drive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Holiday music, bell ringing and an angel tree. The Salvation Army in Hattiesburg kicked off its annual kettle and Angel Tree Drive at the Turtle Creek Mall Friday.
Pre-kindergarten students from Sacred Heart Catholic School Choir kept the show moving with their holiday tunes. Parents came out to support their kids. Salvation Army does this once a year to help families in need during the holiday. One mom adopted a child off of the angel tree, hoping a 4-year-old girl has a Merry Christmas.
“Loved and happy. And they have a very merry Christmas and get their wishes,” said Kristen Pierce, a Hattiesburg resident.
“We cannot do this without the help of the community. That is the biggest message that I am trying to put out there. Without the community, the salvation army cannot survive,” said Brain Hicks, core officer for the Hattiesburg Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army will be ringing the bell at the Turtle Creek Mall for its kettle drive every day until Christmas Eve.
