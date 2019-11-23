R3SM, The First National Bank team up to rebuild home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - R3SM of Hattiesburg and The First National Bank are teaming up to help rebuild a house that was lost to the 2017 tornado.
“The bank tries to do at least one to two community outreach events a year,” said Chase Blankenship, marketing president for The First National Bank.
Volunteers from all over have been helping with the rebuilding of the home.
The house has been under construction for more than a year, but has had to halt construction due to low funds. The house is half way done.
After the 2017 tornado, almost a million dollars was donated to the Pine Belt Foundation to help rebuilding efforts and other community projects.
