Gametime - Week 14 of high school football
By Taylor Curet | November 23, 2019 at 12:17 AM CST - Updated November 23 at 12:17 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The quarterfinals of the MHSAA playoffs did not disappoint on Friday night. Several games came down to one possession as teams fought for South State berths.

Here’s a look at Friday night’s scores from across the Pine Belt:

  • Oak Grove (42) Gulfport (24)
  • Petal (27) Brandon (14)
  • West Jones (33) Wayne County (30) – OT
  • Picayune (42) Laurel (28)
  • Poplarville (31) South Pike (20)
  • Columbia (35) Magee (0)
  • Jefferson Davis County (14) West Marion (0)
  • Taylorsville (47) Philadelphia (30)
  • Richton (25) Resurrection Catholic (13)
  • Lumberton (29) Leflore County (28)

The South State championships are set. Here’s a look at the schedule for Black Friday:

Class 1A

  • South - Richton at Lumberton
  • North - Noxapater at Nanih Waiya

Class 2A

  • South - Scott Central at Taylorsville
  • North - Charleston at North Side

Class 3A

  • South - Jefferson Davis County at Columbia
  • North - Noxubee County at Amanda Elzy/Choctaw County winner

Class 4A

  • South - Lawrence County at Poplarville
  • North – Greenwood at Corinth

Class 5A

  • South - Picayune at West Jones
  • North - Neshoba Central at West Point

Class 6A

  • South - Oak Grove at Petal
  • North - Starkville at Oxford

