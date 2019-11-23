Gametime - Week 14 of high school football

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The quarterfinals of the MHSAA playoffs did not disappoint on Friday night. Several games came down to one possession as teams fought for South State berths.
Here’s a look at Friday night’s scores from across the Pine Belt:
- Oak Grove (42) Gulfport (24)
- Petal (27) Brandon (14)
- West Jones (33) Wayne County (30) – OT
- Picayune (42) Laurel (28)
- Poplarville (31) South Pike (20)
- Columbia (35) Magee (0)
- Jefferson Davis County (14) West Marion (0)
- Taylorsville (47) Philadelphia (30)
- Richton (25) Resurrection Catholic (13)
- Lumberton (29) Leflore County (28)
The South State championships are set. Here’s a look at the schedule for Black Friday:
Class 1A
- South - Richton at Lumberton
- North - Noxapater at Nanih Waiya
Class 2A
- South - Scott Central at Taylorsville
- North - Charleston at North Side
Class 3A
- South - Jefferson Davis County at Columbia
- North - Noxubee County at Amanda Elzy/Choctaw County winner
Class 4A
- South - Lawrence County at Poplarville
- North – Greenwood at Corinth
Class 5A
- South - Picayune at West Jones
- North - Neshoba Central at West Point
Class 6A
- South - Oak Grove at Petal
- North - Starkville at Oxford
