Businesses in Hard Rock evacuation zone allowed to reopen but some owners unsure about their future

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - City officials have scaled back the evacuation zone around the Hard Rock collapse site allowing some stores and restaurants to reopen along Canal Street. But some business owners say a lot of the damage has already been done.
“If we don’t do well this holiday season, we’re done. We may have to close down,” says Wael Suleiman, owner of Viva.
Suleiman opened his clothing store this morning for the first time in six weeks. The store was a bystander caught in the evacuation zone of the Hard Rock collapse site.
“We just mopped the whole store and try to clean the floors and tables you know. We’re almost done so we’ll be open in a few minutes.”
But while the ability to make money again is certainly a good thing. Taking stock of the damage is a daunting task.
“Like, you see it’s all short sleeve. I didn’t have a chance to get stuff to be ready for the winter for the holidays. They just made us open last minute. In three days, it’s Thanksgiving then next weekend is the Bayou Classic. It takes two weeks to get merchandise. I don’t think I’ll have time for that really.”
Meanwhile, establishments like the Ruby Slipper, while they are legally allowed to open their doors again, spent the morning turning visitors away.
“We have to clean the restaurant. We have to get rid of whatever product is still in there. Then we have to reopen product,” says Ruby Slipper Manager Chase Synakiewicz. "Fire inspection, Ansel inspection, health inspector has to come through. There’s a lot of different things that have to work, so it’s a lot of organizing and a trying to plan it out. So, it’s not like we’re open today. It’s going to take us four or five days at the very least to get everything organized and get everything cleaned out.”
City officials announced Friday that the crane, which was partially demolished back on October 20, is now stable meaning parts of Canal St. can now allow foot traffic. A silver lining, albeit, a thin one.
“Yeah, it’s not the best. This is better than nothing but at the same time it looks a little questionable if you’re not from the area,” says Synakiewicz.
“I think most of the people are scared to get here really. As you see, we have the fence that’s covering the side so nobody can see from the side when they come from Canal,” says Suleiman.
And while plans are in the works to have the entire structure demolished, things are by no means back to normal for the shop owners.
“Uncertainty. That’s the hardest part. It’s like we don’t have a firm date and even though this is the first day we’re allowed to get in the building we still don’t have a firm date on when we can open. And so we have to explain that to our 50 employees that work in this building, ‘Hey, we don’t have an answer for you,’” says Synakiewicz. “That’s the roughest part. It’s not just us. There’s a lot of people who depend on us and their families and now we have to give them no answer.”
