Suspects wanted for Simpson County murder arrested in Gulfport

On Tuesday, officers arrested Reuben Lyrell Mayes and R’Mand Lashard “Smoove” Mayes on the same charges. Amanda Rochell Warren was also arrested Tuesday in connection to the same case, but she faces charges of hindering prosecution or apprehension. Reuben Mayes and Warren were located at a gas station at the intersection of Creosote Road and Highway 49. Later that day, R’Mand Mayes was apprehended on Dedeaux Road east of Three Rivers Road.