“Shop Petal First” campaign begins in Friendly City

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Area Chamber of Commerce is hoping you’ll think of the “Friendly City” first when you do your holiday shopping and it’s offering some incentives to encourage you to do that.
Thursday was the first day of the 18th annual “Shop Petal First” campaign.
The goal is to boost holiday sales across the city, but especially for the 50 merchants that are participating in the campaign
Stores are giving away individual prizes. Customers can also register for a $500 grand prize, which will be drawn on Nov. 27.
“When they go into a store, they’ll register in that store for whatever door prize they have, plus they can drop off their grand prize entry at any merchant,” said Valerie Wilson, executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce. “And if by chance they have not received our Shop Petal First shopping guide, they can go to our Shop Petal First Facebook page and see a digital version of the Shop Petal guide.”
“[Shop Petal First is] very important to our community,” said Holly Phillips, sales manager for Southern Lace Boutique in Petal. “It draws a lot of people in, not only Petal but Hattiesburg and other surrounding areas as well and it’s really a great time of the year for us, we look forward to it.”
The campaign runs through Saturday.
