PRCC hires new football coach

“That’s been lost a little bit. I have to do a great job helping surround this staff and this program with people who understand the value in that. That honestly will be difference in us winning and losing. We have to have kids from Poplarville, from Picayune, from Hancock, from Bay St. Louis, from PRC, from Lumberton, Hattiesburg, Oak Grove, Petal. We have to fill (the roster) with that and then, hopefully, be blessed enough to bring some other great players here.”