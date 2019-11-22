Ole Miss names Keith Carter new athletic director

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss has a new athletic director.
The school removed the interim tag from Keith Carter, who will be introduced as the school's new permanent athletic director Friday.
Carter was a unanimous choice by the school's search committee.
"This search was committed to finding the right leader who possesses the integrity and character needed to lead Ole Miss Athletics, a strong and proven record of success and excellent management and interpersonal skills," Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. "We were looking for someone who wants to be at Ole Miss, and who believes all of our programs can compete and win at every level. Keith Carter is absolutely the best person to lead Ole Miss Athletics to a new era of success."
Carter has served as interim athletic director since May. Before that, he was deputy AD for Development and Resource Acquisition.
He was a four-year starter for Ole Miss Men's Basketball and was named All-American as a senior in 1999.
He’ll be introduced at a press conference by Boyce at 1 p.m.
