New partnership lets Jones auto tech students repair Shelby museum vehicles

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt students studying automotive technology are helping the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby repair some historic military vehicles.
Students at Jones College are working on a 70-year-old Army Jeep and preparing it to be driven in military parades and other museum outreach activities.
It’s a brand new partnership that will save the state money, while giving students a chance to work on rare antique vehicles.
“This is great, because they’re taking care of the labor, we’re taking care of the parts and it’s a win-win for both institutions, in my opinion,” said Tommy Lofton, director of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.
“It’s kind of exciting, because all of the new vehicles nowadays have computers, and the jeep is just, you don’t have to worry about the computers, it’s just wires,” said JoLynn Schweppe, an automotive technology student at Jones College.
Students at Pearl River Community College are also currently working on another Jeep from the museum.
