NCOs defeat officers 24-18 in annual Camp Shelby Turkey Bowl

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s still regular season for college and pro football, but for the Army, it’s bowl season.
Army units across the world are playing football in what’s call the “Turkey Bowl.”
In Hattiesburg, members of the 177th Armored Brigade at Camp Shelby took to the field at The Rock at Southern Miss for an annual flag football matchup between the unit’s officers and non-commissioned officers.
The winner took home a trophy and bragging rights for a whole year.
“Officers and NCOs work in conjunction every day and neither of us can do our jobs without the other,” said Col. Eric D. Beaty, commander of the 177th Armored Brigade and one of the players for the officers’ team. “This is just a good way to bring this team back together once a year, have some competition, healthy, friendly competition between the officers and the non-commissioned officers of the unit.”
“It adds to the cohesion, just coming together, just before we head off for Thanksgiving and break, we come together, just play a little game of football and then, we break,” said Staff Sergeant Luther Witherspoon, a brigade member and one of the players on the NCOs’ team.
The NCOs won the game and the trophy. They defeated the officers 24-18.
