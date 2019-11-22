Mississippi Lottery tickets available in a store near you this Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Lottery begins this Monday, Nov. 25, with more games to follow in the coming weeks.
The four games that will be available are posted on the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s website.
The “3 Times Lucky” is a dollar per ticket.
The “Happy Holidays Y’all” and “Triple 7” each cost two dollars to play.
There is also a “$100,000 Jackpot” ticket that costs 5 dollars.
Powerball and Mega Millions tickets will go on sale January 30th of 2020.
