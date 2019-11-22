Hattiesburg traffic stop leads to drug arrest

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested a Laurel man on drug charges Thursday night following a traffic stop.
Officers pulled 22-year-old Jacob Holifield over at Main Street and West 4th Street around midnight, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.
Police said officers seized methamphetamine, Xanax, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $2,500 in cash during the traffic stop.
Holified was charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
He was booked in the Forrest County Jail.
