Hattiesburg traffic stop leads to drug arrest
November 22, 2019 at 3:34 PM CST - Updated November 22 at 3:34 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested a Laurel man on drug charges Thursday night following a traffic stop.

Officers pulled 22-year-old Jacob Holifield over at Main Street and West 4th Street around midnight, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Police said officers seized methamphetamine, Xanax, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $2,500 in cash during the traffic stop.

Holified was charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

He was booked in the Forrest County Jail.

