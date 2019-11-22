Hattiesburg man charged in Turtle Creek shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been charged with firing a gun at Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg last weekend.
Hattiesburg police said 25-year-old Earnest May was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits and prohibiting reckless endangerment of persons in connection to reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of Turtle Creek Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.
No injuries were reported in the shooting.
According to police, the incident was isolated and resulted from a previous verbal altercation.
