Hattiesburg man charged in Turtle Creek shooting

Hattiesburg man charged in Turtle Creek shooting
Earnest May was charged in connection to a shooting in the 1000 block of Turtle Creek Drive on Nov. 16. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
November 21, 2019 at 7:21 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 7:24 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been charged with firing a gun at Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg last weekend.

Hattiesburg police said 25-year-old Earnest May was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits and prohibiting reckless endangerment of persons in connection to reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of Turtle Creek Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

According to police, the incident was isolated and resulted from a previous verbal altercation.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.