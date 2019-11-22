Hattiesburg encourages residents to give during holidays

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker held a press conference Thursday to remind folks to be sure to give this holiday season.
Leaders from various charitable organizations were on hand and spoke on behalf of the less fortunate and the importance of donating this time of year. Barker also warned to be mindful of the possible fake charity opportunities.
Current opportunities to help out include:
- Hattiesburg Fire is Hosting “No Shave November” and “Don’t Shave December." Contact the Fire Department to host a firefighter or donate. The money goes to a 6-year-old child in the community with cancer.
- Hattiesburg Police is collecting toys at Walt Massey Chevrolet Dealership. You can bring toys in until Dec. 19. The toys will go to children who have dealt with homicide.
- There are numerous opportunities to help the homeless. You can call Kim Townsend at 601-325-0583.
- Edwards Street is looking for more food donations during the holiday season. For the complete list of their needs visit their website at edwardsstreetfellowship.org.
- Christian Services is looking for toys and supplies as well as volunteers. For more information visit their website at christianserve.org.
- United Way of Southeast Mississippi is collecting new and lightly used shoes at Shoe Station, 6143 US-98, Hattiesburg, MS 39402, and books at Books-A-Million, 6143 US-98 #40, Hattiesburg, MS 39402.
