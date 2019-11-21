Game of the Week Preview: Wayne County at West Jones

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - For the first time in ten years, longtime rivals Wayne County and West Jones will face off in the playoffs.
“It’s going to be a typical Wayne County vs. West Jones game," said Mustangs head coach Scott Pierson. "We’re excited. I know they are too. It’s been a long time since both teams were really good. I think this year we’re both blessed to have quality teams and I expect a good game.”
“They pretty much know our personnel," said War Eagles head coach Shelton Gandy. "We know their personnel, so I think it’s going to come down to a lot of grit and the team that wants it the most and makes the fewest amount of mistakes.”
The undefeated Mustangs continue the quest for their first-ever state title with quarterback Alan Follis leading the way. The junior has thrown for over 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns. In addition, Follis has ran for over 350 yards and added 11 touchdowns.
“He’s a great player and we’ve known that all year," said Pierson about his quarterback. "I think the team’s that play us know he’s good before and the first thing they say after the game is that he’s a lot better than they thought.”
Wayne County quarterback Zhakerreun Wesley will return to action after missing last week’s matchup vs. Forest Hill with a knee injury. The War Eagles will certainly need him under center as they’re in the hunt for their fifth state title and first since 2015.
“We’ve got four state championships here,” said Gandy. “Those banners are hanging in the weight room. I ask them if they want to be remembered as a good football team or a great one because the great ones are hanging on the wall in here. They’ve really embraced that."
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at West Jones High School.
