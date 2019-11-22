Flowood Police Dept. shares video of officer being clipped by vehicle while directing school traffic

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A video being shared on Facebook is meant to help remind drivers to always be careful when traveling in a school zone.
The video, which was uploaded by the Flowood Police Department Friday, shows one of their officers being clipped by a vehicle while directing school traffic.
“This video is just one of the many examples of the dangers that all officers face on a daily basis,” the post begins.
"Our officers are out there every day making sure that parents and children get to and from school as safe as possible.”
Sgt. Adam Nelson said the incident happened Thursday and that the officer was not injured.
The reason for sharing the video, Nelson said, was to remind the public to use caution in school zones so this does not happen to a child.
No charges have been filed.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.