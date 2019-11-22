First Alert: Friday night football games could get wet

Clouds will continue to stream overhead tonight and there is a good chance that you see some showers or storms. Right now, the severe weather threat is very low, but not zero. A bulk of the rain will roll through overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning.
Saturday will start a bit soggy with rain ending by 9 a.m. The clouds will stick around through mid day before clearing out into the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
Sunday and Monday look nice, with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.
Tuesday is when the next round of rain swings through. It looks like another late evening and overnight event. The threat for severe weather continues to diminish with this round of rain. While it can’t be ruled out, it isn’t looking as potent as it was a few days ago. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 70s.
Thanksgiving will be mild and mostly cloudy. Highs will be around 70 with a 20% chance for showers and storms.
Black Friday may feature a shower or storm with highs in the 60s and 70s.
Then the weekend may get interesting as another front swings through. Highs will be in the 70s.
