Drug addiction informational discussion held in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A luncheon and discussion on drug addiction and the fight to end the abuse of drugs was held in Hattiesburg Thursday.
The event was hosted by End it for Good, an organization focusing on drug addiction.
Event coordinator Brett Montague said his family has personally been affected by drug abuse. He helped bring awareness to the event and was surprised to see the huge response to the amount of people who attended.
Keynote speaker Christina Den presented a panel discussion that educated people on how the community can end the criminal approach to drugs. She spoke about her personal story and how she formed a friendship with a young girl she knew battling an addiction.
Different community members came to join in on the movement, police, medical, pharmaceutical and members of the University of Southern Mississippi community to name a few. People were able to give comments and share concerns.
Some shared their personal story on a family member who battled addiction, some gave their point of view from the medical profession and some shared their argument against her panel.
All discussion was open to anyone. The overall goal was to heighten awareness, help de-stigmatize addiction and start conversations within the community over what the policy for drugs should be.
