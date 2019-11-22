Consider This: The Salvation Army needs your help this holiday season

PINE BELT (WDAM) - As we approach the holiday season, it is important to remember just how many of our neighbors here in the Pine Belt region are living without easy access to food or shelter.
This is a long-term battle. A fight to lift people up and to help them find the tools they need to change their lives for the better.
The Salvation Army is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.
That means that we are a church dedicated to meeting the needs of our community with the tools we have and with a love for those we serve. Among those tools are the gifts we have received from donors and friends in the community.
Your support makes it possible to continue doing the work we believe is making a difference in this community. We want to thank you for all the support we have received this year.
With your help, we have given shelter to those with no place else to go. We have offered food to those who had none to eat. We have helped those who were struggling for an escape from addiction to find a new life and a new path for themselves and their families.
It's work we can all be proud of, but it's work we need your help to continue.
Soon, you will see The Salvation Army out at local shopping centers, as we have done for many years. The Red Kettle Campaign is a tradition that helps to mark the season.
Please consider sharing your gift at the Red Kettle, or if you would like to volunteer to help us ring the bells, please call your local Salvation Army. It is an opportunity for us all to share what we have and to help make a difference in someone's life.
Sharing your time and your gifts are a way you can join The Salvation Army in doing the most good right here in our community.
We can use your help to make this season bright. Come help us share in the spirt of the season.
From our family to yours, thank you.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.