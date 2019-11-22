Bridge on Caney Church Road closed for repairs

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - If you travel down Caney Church Road in Lamar County daily, you will have to start taking a detour.
That’s because the bridge on that road is closed for repairs.
"A particular low grading consult looked at these particular components of the bridge and determined that they were not adequate for structural capacity for loading that would be imposed upon the bridge,” said county engineer Don Watkins.
The repairs will consist of updating the slender pilings and other minor repairs.
“We would anticipate that this bridge is probably going to be out through the holidays,” said Watkins. “Construction may not be any sooner than January of next year, by the time we go through the necessary designs and the calculations, getting the quotes, bids in and then getting a contractor on site.”
County road officials say the closure will not have any major impact those who live on Caney Church Road.
“We do have to have the bridge closed during this entire process,” said Watkins. “There will be detour routes for traffic to get around this site via H Thompson Road, Tatum Salt Dome Road and Ben Sones Road.”
The bridge was built in 1967.
