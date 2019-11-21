Vitalant is giving free 9-inch pies to donors for holiday season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Vitalant is giving free 9-inch pies from Jody’s Bakery to the first 30 donors on Nov. 26, 25 or 27.
Vitalant is asking donors to donate now to ensure blood is available for patients for the holiday season as blood usage goes up due to increased travel and other accidents.
“November is a time when many make it a point to recognize for what they are thankful,” said Vitalant marketing and communications specialist Jared Luent. “Serving our patients with the gift that only donors like you can give, we are most thankful for you. When you donate blood, you’re giving patients a second chance, something they are thankful for as well.”
The donation center is located at 805 S. 28th Avenue in Hattiesburg, and as mentioned before, the first 30 people that come and donate on one of the selected days will receive a pecan or sweet potato. Pies will be distributed on a first come, first come basis while supplies last.
Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.
