Tips for getting your car ready for holiday travel

The next place you want to check is under the hood. You want to make sure you have enough windshield washer fluid, the level of your antifreeze is on par, and you also want to check your serpentine belt. That’s that belt right here. Just look at it, you don’t have to turn it or anything, just look. It if it looks fine then you’re good to go. But if you start to see some cracks, you may need to see a mechanic.