Tips for getting your car ready for holiday travel

Thanksgiving Day is only about a week away that makes now the perfect time to inspect your car to make sure it’s ready to go for that long trip.
Since a lot of people will be on the road, that can make Thanksgiving Day traveling more stressful and you don’t want to add to that stress by winding up on the broke down, side of the road.
So, with these simple tips, you can make sure that your car is ready.
The first place you obviously want to start is your tires. You what to make sure they’re in good condition you also want to make sure they’re properly inflated. Your tires can lose one pound of pressure for every 10 degrees. So if you fill them out when it was 70 degrees and in the weather gets cold, say 30 degrees, that means you can lose four pounds of pressure.
You also want to make sure your tires have really good tread on them as well. There’s a simple way to find that out. Just grab a penny and flip it upside down. Use Lincoln’s head as a gauge, stick it into the grooves of the tire. If you can see the top of Lincoln’s head, that means you need to go ahead and replace your tires.
The next place you want to check is under the hood. You want to make sure you have enough windshield washer fluid, the level of your antifreeze is on par, and you also want to check your serpentine belt. That’s that belt right here. Just look at it, you don’t have to turn it or anything, just look. It if it looks fine then you’re good to go. But if you start to see some cracks, you may need to see a mechanic.
Finally, to clean the inside of your windshield if it’s dirty, streaky, or just got a film on it, is the use of a magic eraser. Just wet it and wipe down your entire windshield. After you’re done, you’ll be left with a glass that’s pristine and crystal clear. So now that you’ve done that, you’ll be ready to go and hit the road and head on out to see your family.
