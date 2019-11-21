Silver Alert issued for 31-year-old Jackson woman suffering from medical condition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert was issued for a 31-year-old Jackson woman Wednesday night.
Vernetta Hancock is described as a black female who is five feet, six inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
She has black hair and brown eyes.
Hancock was last seen Monday, Nov 18, around 7 p.m. in the 300 block of Savannah Street in Hinds County.
She was wearing a white polka dot shirt and black shorts.
Family members say Vernetta Hancock suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.
If anyone has information about where Vernetta Hancock may be, they are asked to contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1217.
