School district launches new parent incentive store

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County is working with the community to increase parent involvement within the schools.
Dr. Jasmine Smith has created a loyalty system where parents, (this includes any other family member, such as a grandparent or an aunt or uncle) can earn points for attendance at sports events, plays, performances, and general volunteering in the classrooms.
They can use their accumulated points to shop in their brand new-parent incentive store.
The store is filled with lightly used and some brand-new donations from non-profits and local Walmart stores through Good360. Items include home goods, food items, and toys.
Each school has a QR Code you can scan with your smartphone. You can also get a punch card that gets initialed each time you attend something.
The points never expire and the store will announce when they are open, generally, it will be open on Thursdays and Fridays, and if you would like a private shopping experience you can set up an appointment.
