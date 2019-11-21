Petal primed for rematch with Brandon

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Nate Jones’ field goal was the difference in Petal’s 27-24 win over Brandon on October 11.
Panthers head coach Marcus Boyles expects Friday’s rematch to be just as close. Petal (11-1) hosts the Bulldogs (9-4) at 7 p.m. in the class 6A quarterfinals.
The Panthers are hoping for a similar defensive effort as their dominant performance against Biloxi. Petal shutout the Indians, limiting them to just 34 yards of offense and one first down.
Brandon bulldozes into Petal, led by Mississippi State commit Will Rogers. The senior’s passed for 3,327 yards and 37 touchdowns with just three interceptions.
“They’re a dominant passing team, they like to pass,” said Petal senior linebacker Ja’Korian Newsome. “So, we just have to do the little things right.”
“We did beat them the first time, I guess that’s the pro,” Boyles said. “The con is we’ve got to do it again. But it’s at our place, we love playing at Panther Stadium and we’re pretty good here. We just got to come out and control what we can control and that’s us. Go out and play with great attitude, great effort, great passion.”
