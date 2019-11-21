Man charged in Perry County shooting

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Department has charged a man with aggravated assault in a shooting that took place Wednesday night.
Perry County deputies responded to the call about the shooting at the Pine Woods Estate apartments in New Augusta. Deputies found a white man with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene, and he was transported to Forrest General Hospital where he is stable.
Rocky Kalyn Brewer, 33, was arrested and charged in the shooting. Brewer is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Thursday and the case will be pending further review from a Perry County Grand Jury, according to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles.
The case is still under investigation.
