PCS sends two to JUCO ranks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Baseball tradition runs deep in the Logan family.
Brady continues a legacy his great-grandfather Billy started back when he played minor league ball with the Cleveland Indians. Brady – a senior catcher at PCS – signed a scholarship with Northwest Mississippi Community College on Wednesday afternoon.
“I’ve been waiting on this my whole life,” Logan said. “Worked hard, me and Harper both. I’ve been playing baseball since I was in Tee-ball, my whole family man. I’ve played a lot of sports but baseball is the one that’s true to my heart.”
Brady was joined by fellow Bobcat Harper Jordan. The right-handed pitcher inked with reigning Region 23 champions Pearl River Community College.
“My goal is to go there, win and do whatever it takes to win,” Jordan said. “But also, to do whatever it takes to get to the next level after that. They’ve had a great reputation of doing that with multiple players.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.