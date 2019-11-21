First ever pop up pantry comes to New Augusta

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County is coming together before the holidays to feed their neighbors.
Extra Table and Georgia Pacific Cellulose have come together to launch the first-ever “Pop-Up” food pantry. Extra Table aims to provide healthy foods to people that need them. Georgia Pacific Cellulose wanted to help their neighbors and people who work in the county, locally.
New Augusta, where the Cellulose location is, does not have a grocery store or a Food pantry accessible to its residents, so this initial launch was in hopes that a local business or church will continue with this mission of giving food to people who can’t always buy groceries or who need help from time to time.
Held at the New Augusta Community Center from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 pm, it distributed bags of groceries to one hundred people. People received items such as milk, sweet potatoes, cereal, and Moon pies.
The community came together as well, with many high school students volunteering and packing the bags before the event.
This event will be back on Dec. 11. For more information, call (601)-447-4667 or email info@extratable.org.
