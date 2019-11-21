First Alert: Rain expected for Friday night

The high clouds will continue to thicken up this evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will hold in the 50s overnight.
Friday looks to be mostly cloudy and mild. Highs will be in the mid 70s. The rain will hold off until the evening, just in time for the football games. The chance for rain is around 50% and the storms will begin as early as 6 p.m. for some and will stick around through the overnight hours.
Saturday will start off damp with showers and a few thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Then skies will dry out and things will clear out through the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the mid 60s in the late morning. Then it will get chilly in the afternoon after the rain comes to an end.
Sunday, after some morning fog, it will be seasonably cool, with highs in the mid 60s and plenty of sunshine.
Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 70.
Then the clouds start to increase again with a chance for showers and storms on Tuesday night and into Wednesday. The good news is the threat for severe weather looks to be diminishing. The bad news is that it isn’t zero. The chance for rain is around 30% both days. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. while Wednesday will only top out in the mid 60s.
For now, Thanksgiving Day is a bit of a toss up. Highs in the upper 60s with passing clouds and a 10% chance for showers. Black Friday will be pleasant with highs around 70. Then another chance for rain rolls in for the weekend, with highs around 70 degrees.
