Ellisville Police Department kicks off toy drive

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is putting on its annual toy drive.
If you are interested in getting involved with the toy drive, you can stop by the police department and pick up a Christmas wish list and donate to the kids.
“It’s great, because there’s always those kids that don’t have as much help as some of the other kids that are blessed. So we want to be able to help them to have a Merry Christmas,” said Perri Housley, deputy court clerk.
Last year the department donated to 100 kids for Christmas throughout Jones County.
The final day to donate will be on Monday, Dec. 16.
