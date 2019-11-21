Eagle’s Nest Pantry gets $8K donation from Venture Church

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Eagle’s Nest Food Pantry at the University of Southern Mississippi received its largest single cash donation on Wednesday.
It was a check for $8,250 from Venture Church.
The money was collected last month during a regional night of worship at USM’s Reed Green Coliseum.
The event was hosted by Venture Church.
“It’s a huge blessing to receive this,” said Tamara Hurst, faculty advisor for the Eagle’s Nest Food Pantry. “It supplements what we receive from our other food drives, things we don’t normally get through a food donation.”
“The money that was given to the Eagle’s Nest to help a lot of students on this campus that really have needs that people forget about, overlook, and we were able to help in that,” said Jeff Clark, lead pastor for Venture Church.
The pantry opened in 2016.
