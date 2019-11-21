Motorcyclist killed in Hwy. 49 crash identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The motorcyclist involved in a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg on Wednesday night has died.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict said 47-year-old William L. Sturkin, of Hattiesburg, died at Forrest General Hospital around 10:20 p.m. The rider’s identity is not being released at this time.
Hattiesburg police said the crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection with William Carey Parkway and involved two cars and a motorcycle. The crash closed the northbound lanes of Highway 49 for nearly two hours.
Police said the motorcycle and one of the cars crashed in the intersection and then hit another vehicle that was at the intersection.
Two others were injured in the crash. Police did not have an update on their condition as of Thursday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.