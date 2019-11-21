Columbia grapples with Magee for second time

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s deja-vu for Chip Bilderback and the Wildcats.
Columbia (12-0) welcomes Magee (10-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. The meeting comes just three weeks after the Wildcats defeated the Trojans 24-14 in Magee.
Head coach Teddy Dyess captured his 200th career victory in Magee’s 60-20 win over Raleigh. Ole Miss commit Chandler Pittman passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 208 yards and two more touchdowns.
“[It’s] kind of what makes the NFL so tough, division play you have to play those teams twice,” Bilderback said. “I think we play in the toughest division in the state – for sure 3A, maybe even across the board. I think it speaks volumes that all four of us are left playing. So, you knew going into the playoffs there was a good likelihood that you would see one of them again. At the end of the day, I don’t think it’s something that you really overthink. I think it still comes down to blocking, tackling, getting your kids ready to play football.”
