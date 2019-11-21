Annual Christmas shop local campaign begins Thursday in Covington County

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual campaign to encourage Covington County residents to shop locally for Christmas begins Thursday.
It’s called, “Sanda Shops Covington County First” and it’s organized by the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.
It runs from Nov. 21-Dec. 3.
It offers incentives for shoppers who buy locally at nearly 40 businesses.
You can register for individual store prizes and for hundreds of dollars worth of “Chamber Dollars.”
Drawings for the “Chamber Dollars” will be held on Dec. 5, just before the Collins Christmas Parade.
“We’re just encouraging people to shop local, it benefits our community and then, with the Chamber’s participation in giving away the Chamber dollars, that also circulates money in our county,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s just supposed to bring more money into our community and help our town out,” said Kimberly Herrin, owner of Collins Nutrition on Main, which opened a few weeks ago. “Instead of everybody just shopping around other towns, just stay at home, stay in your home town, participate in local, hometown businesses.”
Winners of the “Chamber Dollars” have to spend the money by Christmas Eve.
