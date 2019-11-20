A Stroka Gene Us Alpaca Farm to host 7th annual festival Saturday

STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - For the last seven years, A Stroka Gene Us Alpaca farm has been educating and entertaining the Stringer community.
“We started when we lived in Western New York, outside of Buffalo," said owner Mary Ann Stroka. "We brought them here with us. The first time I touched one, it was just amazing and I just had to have some.”
Saturday the farm is having its annual Stringer Alpaca Festival for everyone to come and enjoy.
“We do this to bring light to the alpacas, to let people feel them and see why they are so good to have," said Stroka. "They can feed them, and everybody has a great time.”
The festival will consist of several activities such as demonstrations of how to spin and weave alpaca fur. There will also be several vendors.
“We do it so people can learn about the alpacas," said Stroka. "There’s not that many alpacas here, so we just want people to get to know them and see why they’re so good to have. They’re just fun.”
Owners of the farm say this festival is a great way to get one on one educational interaction with alpacas.
“It’s important to have education and to instill a sense of community," said Stroka. "Everybody will come here, and everybody knows everybody and talks to each other. It’s just good to have in the community.”
The festival will last from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
