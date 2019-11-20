Search for missing person leads to arrests in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A search for a missing person in Forrest County led to several arrests this week.
Daniel Benoit, SWAT Team Commander for the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, said the operation took place Monday in an attempt to find a woman who was reported missing by family members about a week ago. The woman hadn’t been seen or heard from in months.
According to Benoit, his team decided to target several motels in the Hattiesburg area to search for the woman. During the search, deputies arrested three people, found a “large amount” of marijuana, more than three grams of methamphetamine and a gun.
Benoit said information gathered during the operation led them to the missing woman, who was safely reunited with her family.
Due to the ongoing investigation, Benoit said the department cannot release the names of the suspects arrested at this time. He added that more arrests and charges are expected.
