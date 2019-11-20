Richton embraces underdog mentality with visit to Resurrection

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Richton has been in playoff mode for the last four weeks – needing to win its remaining regular season games to clinch a spot in the class 1A postseason tournament.
Trailing West Bolivar 12-7 at halftime on Friday did not phase the Rebels in the slightest. Richton outscored the Eagles 21-8 to stay alive in 2019.
"I've kind of said it all season, these are just lunch-pail mentality type kids,” said Richton head coach Stephen Rice. “They just come to work every day. We definitely don’t out-athlete a whole bunch of teams but I do feel like we out-work a lot of teams we play."
"We're not the biggest, we're not the most athletic but one thing we do got is heart,” said Richton senior Brennon Shattles. “I think we've proved that through the last few games."
Richton (8-5) rides a four-game win streak to Pascagoula on Friday to take on Resurrection Catholic (9-2) at 7 p.m.
