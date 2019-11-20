Project Recovery hosts 4th Voices for the Homeless seminar

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi Institute for Disability Studies’ Project Recovery hosted its fourth annual Voices of the Homeless Seminar.
"It’s a re-housing program for homeless families with children,” said Dementra Bates Smith, housing coordinator for the program. “We cover 71 counties, so we are spread out all throughout Mississippi.”
This seminar featured several guest speakers and giveaways.
This was held in conjunction with National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week.
Organizers say having events like this help bring awareness to a growing problem across the country.
“We never know when it will be our time to need assistance,” said Smith. “We all are a paycheck away from being homeless. It is important that the community comes together, churches, nonprofits and businesses just so we can work together so we can help people become more stable within the communities.”
In 2016, Chandra Dewberry and her family went through the Project Recovery program after the loss of her daughter.
“In her death, she left five children behind,” said Dewberry. “Which means I had to relocate from Chicago, Illinois to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, which helped me homeless so to speak. They helped us out by getting a house to live in, get the kids acclimated and get them readjusted to life and get them to a point to where they wanted to live life again.”
After going through the program and seeing the impact it has made on the Pine Belt, Dewberry has created her own organization, Larita’s House, in honor of her daughter. It will launch in late January 2020.
“It’s a domestic abuse shelter for men and women,” said Dewberry. “What makes it unique is that we are not just keeping them in the city of Hattiesburg. If you come to Larita’s House, you will be relocated to another city or state.”
Since 2014, Project Recovery has helped more than 200 families get back on their feet.
