Petal School District making kids’ online safety a priority

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal Superintendent Matt Dillon makes day-to-day decisions about the education of the kids in the district. Now, he is looking to their safety not just in the classroom, but online.
“This is not really going to be something you see on the front lines,” Dillon said.
Dillon said although the kids’ physical safety is the priority, the district is also looking to defend against the dangers at your child’s finger tips.
“Because we are so dependent on the internet," Dillon said. “We use it for our lessons. Our teachers do an amazing job of using relevant information from the internet and applying to their lessons.”
He said to make sure teachers continue educating through the web and students have the right internet access to learn, the district is taking advantage of a grant from the Department of Justice to ensure safety and security.
“This grant is going to allow us to look at software packages when we look at content filters and things of that nature from a technology stand point,” Dillon said.
According to Dillon, the district received more than $28,000 over a two-year cycle to help the district monitor what’s being viewed without hindering education.
“So, we want them to be able to access all the sites they need to," Dillon said. "I think a lot of districts, or a lot of places, might shut down many sites that are educational sites but maybe have key words that won’t allow you to get there. This better allows us to filter those to make sure we’re at the appropriate sites, but we don’t limit too much access for our teachers because there is great quality content out there for our staff and students.”
Petal’s grant is a part of a $85.3 million grant given to schools across the country from the Department of Justice to address school violence.
