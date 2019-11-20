Jasper Co. shooting victim identified; MBI investigating

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Jasper County.
Sheriff Randy Johnson said deputies were called around 4:38 a.m. to a home near the intersection of State Route 528 and County Road 29, which is about 10 miles east of Bay Springs.
Johnson said responding deputies found a woman’s body inside a vehicle at the home. Jasper County Coroner Randy Graham identified the woman as 30-year-old Dominique Henry, of Bay Springs.
The sheriff said it appears Henry was shot to death.
According to Johnson, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in to take over the investigation because the shooting happened at the home of a part-time dispatcher with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson said no one has been charged in the investigation.
